Berkeley County residents question separate recycling fee

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkeley County are upset about a separate recycling fee. They say despite collections; their recyclables are still being mixed in with trash at the Berkeley County Landfill.

It has been a hot topic on a Tanner Plantation Facebook page. Some say they didn’t even realize there was no reason to pay a separate recycling bill anymore.

The Berkeley County Landfill now has a facility owned and run by RePower South, which takes your regular trash and sorts out the recyclable materials.

More than half of the trash is expected to be recycled.

The county also has a contract with Republic services to handle recycling in the county until August 31st.

But individual customers who have their recyclables picked up by Republic can just throw all their trash in the garbage. There is no need for separate recycling services.

Sean Szymanski, who lives next to Tanner Plantation said he has been a happy Republic customer, but he now plans to drop his recycling contract with them as soon as he can.

“I don’t remember what the contract said when I signed it, so I’m in until the next time it comes up for rebilling and then I’ll say goodbye and we’ll go this way.”

This is true for all of Berkeley County any of the trash brought to the Berkeley County landfill will be going through the RePower system.