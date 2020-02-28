Berkeley County restaurant owner arrested and charged with tax evasion

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCBD) – A restaurant owner in Berkeley County has been charged with failing to report more than $500K in sales.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 60-year-old Lee Ann McGurk on Friday and charged her with four counts of tax evasion.

According to arrest warrants, McGurk, who owns Lakeside Restaurant in Bonneau, failed to report almost $600,000 in sales from 2015 through 2018, resulting in $47,600 in unpaid Sales Tax.

McGurk faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge of tax evasion.

She is being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County pending a bond hearing.