BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of acres of land in Berkeley County could be rezoned because of “possible procedural errors” from the 1990s, but nearby residents, groups, and a historic monastery are fighting the change.

This complex issue began in 1987 when the land was originally zoned as Agricultural (Flex-1). Then, in 1997, 62 parcels of land were rezoned to R-15. According to one landowner, former Congressman Henry Brown whose family has owned over 500 acres in that area since the 1940s, the county did not notify the landowners of the rezoning change. Now, county council is offering the landowners a chance to switch back to the original zoning code Flex-1.

Each landowner has the option to apply for the rezoning with no fee. A press release from Berkeley County Government states the following.

“Berkeley County is working to rezone specific parcels in the Cordesville community to remedy possible procedural errors from the late 1990s. In order to reach this goal, the County’s Planning and Zoning Department is utilizing proper due process and actively engaging with Cordesville property owners.”

Some property owners, including Brown, are pleased with the opportunity as he says the 1997 rezoning was done without his consent or knowledge.

“We’re not asking for any privilege, we’re just wanting our land to be reset to the zoning that was placed on it in 1987,” said Brown.

However, local conservation groups, residents, and Mepkin Abbey are opposing the changes saying the zoning should remain the way it’s been for the last 25 years.

“All of a sudden they wanna undo pieces of property that are right in the center, in the fabric of this historic district,” said Richard Coen of the Cooper River Historic District.

Coen says people have dedicated their lives to conservation efforts of rural Berkeley County and he fears if the zoning is changed, it could lead to possible development down the line.

“To undo that zoning right now after all these accomplishments is just incredibly unbelievable,” said Coen.

Leaders at Mepkin Abbey are also expressing opposition to the rezoning. The following letter was sent to county council.

The 62 parcels make up thousands of acres of land. Each landowner has the choice to apply for rezoning.

Brown’s application was unanimously approved at Monday’s Committee on Land Use Meeting and now is headed to be voted on by the full county council at the end of March. The third and final reading will be in April.

If approved in April, Coen says it will set a precedent he and others don’t want to see.

“If one single property out of those 65 properties is rezoned, it’s sets precedent, legal precedent for all the others. Now, I’m no lawyer, but I know enough about law to tell you we do not want that precedent.”

This is a developing story. Count on News 2 for updates.