BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A one percent sales tax increase is set to take effect in Berkeley County next month, South Carolina Department of Revenue officials announced Wednesday.

The sales and use tax rate in Berkeley County will increase from 8% to 9% beginning March 1.

According to the Berkeley County School District, the new 1% Education Capital Improvement Tax will be used to fund school improvement projects including the renovation and expansion of three high schools and a middle school, and athletic facility improvements at eight high schools.

The Educational Capital Improvement Tax was approved by Berkeley County voters in a November referendum.