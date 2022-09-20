BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek NAACP will host its first-ever Berkeley County School Board forum Wednesday evening.

The candidate forum will be held for citizens to have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for the school board.

The following candidates are:

Lee Westberry: School Board District 01

Cyndi Russell-Albach: School Board District 02

Jimmy Huskey: School Board District 05

Arnold Coull: School Board District 06

The forum will be held virtually via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m, and will also be streamed live on The Goose Creek NAACP Facebook page. Citizens can register for the meeting here.

Questions for the forum can be submitted here.

A general membership meeting will follow the forum.