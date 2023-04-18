MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is expected to make some decisions Tuesday night regarding potential incentives aimed at helping them attract and retain employees.

“At our last meeting, the administration and the board worked together to make an amendment to the budget due to this $13.8 million. We have always had very conservative budget projections each year, and this is additional funding that has been identified,” said Katie Tanner, chief communications and community engagement officer for the school district.

The school board will discuss how to put together an incentive package using that $13.8 million – it could be used in various ways.

“Whether it’s a one-time incentive- which some of the board members prefer a one-time incentive when you’re doing any type of staff incentive, and also looking at the salary scale and looking at the step increases.”

The goal is to have incentives in place as soon as next month.

“That was some of the discussion at the last meeting was to do something now instead of waiting for the next budget cycle — to go ahead and work to retain our staff now. We’re getting into contract time where we are in the middle of recruiting season.”

District leaders hope the incentives will help keep and attract great employees.

“The very best teachers, but not just educators- also the staff that helps support education in Berkeley County.”

The matter will be discussed during Tuesday night’s board meeting. The executive session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public portion of the meeting takes place around 6:30 p.m.