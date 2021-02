BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is looking ahead to next year’s academic calendar.

The school board is expected to discuss the results of a parent survey during a meeting Tuesday night.

That survey looked at what the first week of school should look like, how long winter break should last, and whether there should be a teacher workday the day after a break.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin in executive session at 5:30 p.m., and then in regular session at 6:30 p.m.