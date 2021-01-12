Berkeley County School Board to discuss face mask requirement during Tuesday night meeting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Should students who attend Berkeley County schools be required to wear a face mask throughout the school day? It’s a topic that will be discussed during Tuesday night’s Berkeley County School Board Meeting.

School board members say they’ve been approached by both parents and teachers regarding facemasks.

“That is an agenda item to have a COVID-19 update and a discuss of a possible face mask or face covering mandate,” said BCSD Public Information Officer, Katie Tanner. “We have not discussed much about any kind of face coverings or requirements, really since last summer.”

Several school board members added the mask discussion to the agenda.

Board member Kristin Tanner said she had heard concerns from several people about masks not being worn all the time.

Tanner believes the discussion regarding a possible mask mandate is needed based on what she is hearing from the school community.

“I have most certainly heard from all walks of our schools, teachers, aids, parents – have even heard from a couple of students,” she said.

Tanner continued, “Walking through the hallways we’re not 6-feet apart. We’re not wearing masks and sitting in classrooms; we’re not necessarily 6-feet apart and not everyone’s wearing masks and could we at least get on the same page with the masks.”

However, she says this discussion is not a plan to add any more virtual schooling dates.

“we also have to face the fact that more kids are going to be coming back in February. And so, we’ll be doing less social distancing and the mask mandate could help alleviate concerns to parents with that respect,” said Tanner.

The Berkeley County School Board will enter executive session for the meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular session begins at 6:30 p.m.