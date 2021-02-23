Berkeley County school board to discuss how it would use ESSER funding to better schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is expected to discuss federal emergency relief funds during a meeting on Tuesday.

The district estimates it will receive more than $32 million through the Elementary and Second School Emergency Relief 2 Fund.

During their meeting, members will talk about how they would spend that money.

Proposals include replacing Chromebooks, HVAC controls, and roofs.

The district also hopes to have more communication with parents and to work on a guide for teachers that focuses on moving students forward.