Berkeley County school board to discuss return to virtual learning, COVID-19 testing in schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board members are expected to discuss a return to virtual learning during a meeting Tuesday night.

While the school district said administration did not add virtual schooling to the agenda, board policy states that three board members can request an item be added to the agenda in writing.

There is no word on what virtual options may be discussed.

Berkeley County, and most of South Carolina, is listed as high risk for COVID-19 according to the DHEC’s website. Still, some parents say they do not want the board to decide to go to all virtual schooling.

“I’m concerned that the school district or the school board would take the decision out of the parent’s hands. They did a phenomenal job when we came out of our forced or virtual learning,” said Lisa Kerns, the parent of a BCSD student.

The board will also vote on whether to award a $75,000 contract for desk shields. It would be good for one year, with up to one-year extensions possible.

According to the agency, the board also plans to consider offering in-school COVID-19 testing, much like has been seen at other tri-county school districts.

District officials say they are considering the move because DHEC has offered it. But even if it’s approved, they would not begin in-school testing until further state guidelines are given.

News 2 will follow this meeting. Count on us for updates.