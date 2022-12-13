BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is set to meet for the first time since the abrupt and controversial firing of then-Superintendent Deon Jackson last month.

Both Jackson and the district’s in-house layer, Dr. Tiffany Richardson, were terminated following a surprise 6-3 vote on November 15. More sparks could fly during Tuesday night’s meeting after two new agenda items were added this week.

The first item, added by the three board members who did not vote for Jackson’s firing, is “a report for all persons, their positions, and the hiring practices that were involved in their hiring by the superintendent under the unfettered authority granted by the board on November 15, 2022.”

The second item add is “a report for all staff reassignments made by the superintendent.”

It comes on the heels of a newly filed lawsuit by former Superintendent Deon Jackson against the six school board members, interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon, and new in-house attorney E. Brandon Gaskins.

That lawsuit alleges civil conspiracy, breach of contract, interference with a contractual relationship, violation of FOIA, defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence.

“Not only in terms of terminating Mr. Jackson, but they also violated the rights of anyone who is a citizen of the state from being able and of superintendent in Berkeley County,” said Jackson’s attorney, Donald Gist. “They did not do a superintendent search. They did not advertise the position.”

The executive session for Tuesday night’s meeting is scheduled to being at 5:30 p.m.

The regular meeting will take place about an hour later.