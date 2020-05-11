Berkeley County School District announces in-person graduation ceremonies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District announced on Monday it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies on high school campuses in June.

District spokeswoman Katie Tanner said administrators have adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order to provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

2020 Graduation Ceremony Adjusted Schedule



June 17, 2020

Berkeley High School at 9 a.m. Bonner Stadium

Hanahan High School at 9 a.m. Wiley Knight Stadium



June 18, 2020

Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m. Cane Bay Stadium

Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m. Philip Simmons Stadium

Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m. Berkeley High School Auditorium



June 19, 2020

Stratford High School at 9 a.m. W.L. Bonds Stadium

Timberland High School at 9 a.m. Timberland Stadium



June 20 2020

Goose Creek High School at 9 a.m. Charles B. Gibson Stadium

Cross High School at 9:00 a.m. A.E. Ravenell Stadium



“We appreciate the response of our seniors and their parents to our graduation ceremony survey,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “The feedback provided helped guide the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies on our school campuses. The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020.”

To learn more about the adjusted schedule and health protocols, please click here.