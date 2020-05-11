Breaking News
Gov. McMaster lifts restrictions on close-contact services and athletic facilities effective May 18

Berkeley County School District announces in-person graduation ceremonies

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District announced on Monday it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies on high school campuses in June.

District spokeswoman Katie Tanner said administrators have adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order to provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

2020 Graduation Ceremony Adjusted Schedule

June 17, 2020

  • Berkeley High School at 9 a.m. 
    • Bonner Stadium    
  • Hanahan High School at 9 a.m. 
    • Wiley Knight Stadium

June 18, 2020    

  • Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m.
    • Cane Bay Stadium 
  • Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m. 
    • Philip Simmons Stadium
  • Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m. 
    • Berkeley High School Auditorium

June 19, 2020

  • Stratford High School at 9 a.m. 
    • W.L. Bonds Stadium 
  • Timberland High School at 9 a.m. 
    • Timberland Stadium

June 20 2020

  • Goose Creek High School at 9 a.m. 
    • Charles B. Gibson Stadium
  • Cross High School at 9:00 a.m. 
    • A.E. Ravenell Stadium 

“We appreciate the response of our seniors and their parents to our graduation ceremony survey,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “The feedback provided helped guide the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies on our school campuses. The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020.” 

To learn more about the adjusted schedule and health protocols, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES