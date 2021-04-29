Berkeley County School District conducting virtual job fair for teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair as it plans for the next school year.

“Teacher recruitment is everyone’s business,” said Natasha Wright, HR Director for the school district. “The Berkeley County School District, we’re so excited to bring new talent. So, tonight, we’re holding our teacher recruitment fair – it looks a little bit different.”

Even thought the fair is being held online, they are still conducting live interviews.

“They can actually sit at tables with certain schools, and they can virtually go from table to table. It’s a really neat option and our principals are very excited,” she said.

A shortage of teachers across the country means they need of teachers for several subjects. “We are looking for everything,” said Wright.

The district wants people who are certified, or who will be certified by the time school starts. They have begun to hire earlier than usual to prepare for possible teacher shortages because of the pandemic.

Current teachers have until May 10th to sign a new contract.

“My children attend Berkeley County schools. So, when I offer jobs I often think of my own kids and what type of educator I want in front of them. And so, it’s personal to us,” Wright said.

The district has already hired more than 100 teachers, and Wright has a large stack of new hire offers in her office.

“We’re very excited about this stack because this represents the amazing talent that will be in front of students this year, and after tonight we will want it to double in size.”

The teacher recruitment fair ends at 6:30 p.m. If you happen to miss that, you can still apply – the district is hiring teachers year-round. Click here to learn more.