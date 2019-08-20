Berkeley County School District dealing with A/C problems as students return to class

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With school back in session, several schools in Berkeley County are dealing with air-conditioning problems.

A number of parents reaching out to us to say you’re concerned about hot schools as the year begins. Right now, there are multiple schools impacted and about two dozen air conditioning units with problems.

It’s an issue even for schools like the new Foxbank Elementary.

The district said recent temperatures have put a strain on HVAC units, and Berkeley County School District is not immune to the issue.

As of Tuesday, there are approximately 25 of thousands of HVAC units and related parts/components that are not 100% functioning on BCSD properties.

In all of those cases, facilities crews are actively working to repair/replace units as needed, or they are waiting on parts to begin work.

Monday morning, a water pump at Stratford High stopped functioning properly, which had an impact on all the HVAC units on the property.

At no time did a room on the campus reach a temperature of above 80 degrees. Work on the water pump was completed at 2 p.m., and the school began to reach lower temperatures.

The district said the bottom line is there are thousands and thousands of air conditioning units in the district, so 25 is a very small percentage of all of the classrooms.