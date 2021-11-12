Berkeley County School District down 30 bus drivers Friday, delays expected

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Friday afternoon advised parents to expect significant delays with bus routes as the district is down about 30 bus drivers.

According to BCSD, the district was alerted to the shortage by the Berkeley area transportation lot supervisor.

Only one or two buses will be assigned to each school on Friday afternoon, with drivers “completing multiple turnaround routes.”

BCSD asked any parents that are able to pick up their students so that buses could be used only for students that have no other option.