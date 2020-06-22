Berkeley County School District encourages parents to fill out survey regarding 2020-21 school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students who attend schools in Berkeley County are encouraged to participate in an online survey regarding the re-opening of schools in August.

The survey focuses on how schedules might be altered for the 2020-21 school year, as well as health and safe precautions as you make plans and decisions for your family.

The Berkeley County School District is also working on plans to support all students and their learning considering the current and unknown future status of the virus.

“Unfortunately, we simply do not know what conditions will exist in August, or how our return will be impacted by restrictions and guidelines outside of our control,” the district said. “We understand that anything less than a full-time, in-person school schedule creates challenges for many of our students and their families.”

The district said it is their intention to return to school for in-person instruction on campuses in August.

“We think it is important, however, that you understand that we cannot guarantee social distancing at all times in the school setting or while being transported on a bus,” the district said. “We believe it would be disingenuous to advertise that we will social distance during school settings and it is more appropriate to advise you that we will attempt to social distance to the extent practical within our settings.”

District officials say students who are medically fragile or who live in homes with at-risk family members and students; and families who may have other considerations that cause concern for returning to a traditional classroom under current conditions surrounding COVID-19.

“For those students who do not want to return, please know we are also planning and preparing for a virtual instruction option,” the district said.

As the district prepared to meet the needs of students and families, they are asking for you to complete the survey in order to assess how many students intend to receive instruction virtually and how many students intend to return to campuses for in-person instruction.

You can complete the survey by following this link.