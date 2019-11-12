Berkeley County School District Facilities and Capital Planning Commission to discuss new park

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District’s Facilities and Capital Planning Commission will meet Tuesday night. One of the things being discussed on the agenda includes the first reading of the user agreement for a park shared between the school district and the City of Hanahan.

The site of the future park is planned for a former missile blast zone that sat on 53 acres in Hanahan.

Mike Cochran, Hanahan City Administrator, says the initial design includes three full-size multi-use athletic fields that are essentially the same size as a regulation soccer field. In addition to the tennis courts, there will also be a multi-use athletic field with artificial turf.

Cochran says the Hanahan’s population has doubled, creating the need for more recreational. “It’s a constant challenge to meet their needs,” said Cochran referring to the demand for recreational fields.

Cochran says that the hope is to have the project completed in two years but will depend on the amount of time it takes to obtain permits.