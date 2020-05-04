Berkeley County School District, Google to launch WiFi-enabled buses this summer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District and Google are teaming up to launch rolling hotpots.

District officials say 30 school buses will soon have WiFi capabilities to make sure students and families can access the internet for free through the summer.

The school district said the goal is to place the buses in rural communities around the county.

“The unusual circumstance facing teachers and students today presents a world of new challenges that we couldn’t have adequately predicted or prepared for,” said Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram. “That said, we’re fortunate to have had the infrastructure of the Rolling Study Halls program in place, that we can adjust relatively quickly to meet the needs of our students and families.”

Work is underway to install solar power on the buses so they do not have to run constantly to make sure you can access the internet.

Officials say that WiFi signal will extend 400 feet.