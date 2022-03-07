BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) is working to educate parents on how to keep children safe on social media.

According to BCSD’s Security and Emergency Management Officer, Cheretha Kinlaw-Hickman, parents are often unaware of all of the dangers that could be lurking beneath the screen.

“When you hand these children a device without monitoring it,” said Kinlaw-Hickman, “there’s a big danger out there. It’s just like handing the keys to your car to a toddler.”

Through a series of workshops, BCSD is making sure parents know exactly what threats to look out for, and what they can do to make sure children don’t fall victim to internet predators.

“They have so many different dangers out there, like sexting, cyber-bullying…, different scams,” Kinlaw-Hickman explained. “A lot of people are using [social media] in a negative manner and it’s really affecting our children.”

Things like “challenges” on the popular app TikTok can encourage kids to physically dangerous things. While making videos may seem harmless, BCSD says that parents need to be aware of what exactly kids are doing in these videos.

“TikTok has a lot of challenges like destruction to the school bathrooms, touching teachers…, telling [kids] to take Benadryl and video themselves.” Kinlaw-Hickman says parents need to watch out for trends like these and make sure their kids aren’t participating.

Another danger is internet predators: adults that pose as kids and teens on apps and in chatrooms in hopes of taking advantage of children.

BCSD is offering 10 parents-only sessions on internet safety to make sure parents have all the knowledge and tools to keep kids safe. Click here to RSVP for a session.