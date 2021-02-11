Berkeley County School District launches COVID-19 safety concern tipline

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District has launched a COVID-19 safety tip line to address virus-related concerns in response to federal guidelines.

The district has also expanded its mobile app-based anonymous tip line to accommodate COVID-19 safety concerns in schools.

Updated OSHA guidelines, released in late January, encouraged employers to set up an anonymous process for workers to voice concerns about COVID-19 related hazards.

BCSO says it has complied with the guidelines to receive COVID-19 related concerns from employees, students, and parents.

They say those who prefer to make an anonymous report via voicemail are asked to call 843-899-8891.

“We remain committed to offering high quality, in-person instruction supported by safe working and learning environments for our staff and students,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “We cannot address a problem if we are not aware so we hope that our staff, especially, will utilize this tip line to report any concerns related to the health and safety of our schools.”

Examples of what may be reported utilizing the anonymous tip line include:

• Staff/students not following BCSD COVID-19 health and safety guidelines on our campuses

• Concentrated cleaning products used instead of the diluted product

• Not cleaning areas properly

BCSD OSHA/Safety Officer Steve Brandenburg said school and district staff “have worked harder than ever to adhere to ever-changing health and safety guidelines this year.”

He said, “I commend all of our staff for their flexibility, adaptability and commitment to ensuring safe working and learning environments. We have trained our custodial staff and administrators monthly with support from our cleaning solutions vendors and nursing services department. We also have a COVID Response Team that reviews COVID-19 related concerns weekly, and leadership that is very supportive and sensitive to safety concerns. This has been a difficult year but BCSD has risen to the challenge. Receiving reports we confirm as accurate will help us to adjust our training and address issues as they arise.”

BCSD staff will monitor the app and voicemail tip lines daily, and will assign reports received to the appropriate department and/or school for investigation.

District officials say they expect reports to be high initially, so they ask for patience while navigating the new resource.