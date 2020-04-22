Berkeley County School District looking into plans for graduation ceremonies amid school closures

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman held a press conference on Wednesday to announce schools across the state will be closed for the rest of this school year.

Many schools are looking at options to celebrate graduating seniors without the traditional ceremony.

“It’s definitely a sad day, because we miss our kids,” said Berkeley County School District spokeswoman, Katie Tanner. “We want our kids to come back.”

But at the same time, they understand why in-classroom schooling will not happen this school year.

“We’re obviously very sad that decision had to be made. We understand that it was a decision made based on the information for the health and safety of our students and ability to social distance,” said Tanner.

Summer school in the classroom is still a possibility.

“Obviously, we’re gonna have to make kind of two sets of plans. What that could look like if we are able to bring kids in the building at any time this summer and then what that would look like for virtual options.”

Governor McMaster encouraged districts to work on having some sort of graduation ceremony for seniors.

“We’re currently looking at some changes in venues, some changes in scheduling, that might allow for graduation on high school football fields,” Tanner said.

She went on to say, “We are saddened by the news. We know that this is difficult for them to process and that their senior year is ending the way it is. But our board and our leadership is committed to them and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they are recognized appropriately and that their graduation is meaningful.”

Superintendent Spearman also said that the e-learning for your child should continue up until the last day of instruction on your districts school calendar.