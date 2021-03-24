Berkeley County School District looking to hire new teachers for the 2021-22 school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is looking to hire several teachers as they prepare for the next school year.

District leaders say finding the right candidate to teach your child look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important, I think, of face-to-face contact with administrators at schools. It helps in recruiting the right person for the school,” said Shelley Greene, a certified employment coordinator with the Berkeley County School District.

But COVID-19 has turned that in-person process into a virtual meeting. The district is holding its annual teacher recruitment fair on April 29th. Teaching candidates need to apply by April 25th.

This is one of the last in-person annual events held by the district.

“As a matter of fact, we had the event last year on that Saturday, and we were shut down the following Monday. So, we just got out event in last year,” said Greene.

The virtual event does have at least one benefit – increasing the potential pool of possible teachers for the district.

“Potential teachers who may not have had the opportunity to meet here in person, I think it opens it up to applicants that may not have been able to attend in prior years,” said Jessica Donaldson, certified employment coordinator with the district.

Looking back over the past year, they say any drop in teachers during the pandemic were quickly replaced by new hires.

“You know, with COVID, I panicked earlier and thought it was not gonna be good. But we had a great hiring season. People were relocating, new graduates, it was great.”

They have close to 100 jobs open, and they may have more available as teachers decide whether to sign a new contract for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are looking for everything. Classroom teachers, science, elementary- there’s a need for it all.”

The recruitment fair will happen on April 29th. You can find an application by clicking here.