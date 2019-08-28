Berkeley County School District partners with Doctor’s Care for drug and alcohol screening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Board of Education votes to approve a partnership with Doctor’s Care drug and alcohol screening services.

A teacher in Berkeley County was recently fired for being drunk at school. The board now thinks it’s necessary to be proactive by drug testing teachers in the district at random.

“They want to make sure they’re taking all the steps necessary to ensure the safety of our students. We hear a lot about different challenges that are plaguing the nation and our area with drugs and alcohol.” Katie Tanner, BCSD Public Information Officer

The $22,510 year-long contract with Doctor’s Care was approved with a 6-2 vote. The contract can also be renewed up to 4 years with a total contracted value of $112,550.

Doctor’s Care will be providing the expertise in drug and alcohol screening services; but protocols on proper sampling, administrative action, etc would be decided by the committee.

However, a few questions were raised about the logistics of the partnership. District 5 Representative David Barrow expressed his concern with the proposal.

“I guess the question to me is do they have experience doing this? Have they done this with other districts or organizations at our level?” asks Barrow.

Following his question, the board feels it’s necessary to reach out to other school districts and big organizations that have been through similar situations to hear their recommendations.

The contract will officially commence tomorrow; no word yet on when the random screenings will begin.