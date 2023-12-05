BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) has approved one-time incentive payments for all full-time active employees and active part-time employees to be paid on Dec. 22.

The full-time employees will receive the one-time sum of $1,500, and part-time employees will receive $500.

The BCSD board members approved the incentives at Monday night’s meeting, assigning $7.75 million for full-time employee incentive payments and $120,000 for part-time employee incentive payments, said the district.

Officials also reminded the employees eligible for the incentive payments to sign their emailed agreement by Dec. 15 to receive payment.

All board members agreed to the motion, marking the fourth incentive paid in 2023 for BCSD employees.