Berkeley County School District sending parent surveys as they plan for the new school year

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is already planning for the new school year.

They are asking parents to let them know which learning pathway they want for their child in the fall – in-person, virtual, or blended.

“This obviously has been a little bit different school year than what we typically have, and we’ve offered multiple pathways for student learning,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District.

Some students have been back in traditional classes full-time, while others are working 100% virtually, and other students have taken a blended approach.

“Right now, what we’re trying to do is determine what’s going to happen next year,” said Tanner.

At this point, no official decision has been made regarding the which three options will be available in the fall.

“We have provided a survey through our schools directly to our parents just to gauge currently where their plans may be for next year. We have asked that they provide an email, parent name, child name, grade level, and the school they attend- just answer a simple question of whether they are interested in blended distance learning or virtual options next year.”

But this is basically an information gathering procedure to see what options need to be available.

“If someone did not receive the survey, please reach out to the principal and provide some information for planning purposes next year,” said Tanner.

The Berkeley County School District is sending the surveys directly to parents.