BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Monday announced that it will suspend test to stay and quarantine requirements in accordance with new guidance from state and federal agencies.

The new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) “advised that schools and childcare centers could transition from test to stay and quarantine to learning, working, and living with COVID-19 with minimal disruptions.”

BCSD has recorded less than 10% of students and staff with COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, meaning it is eligible to transition to the new guidelines effective March 1.

Along with suspending test to stay and quarantine measures, BCSD will also suspend “contact tracing, testing, and masking of close contacts without symptoms.”

Students and staff that are currently under quarantine are allowed to return to school March 1, regardless of when their quarantine period started.

Students and staff that test positive are still required to isolate, and should still report their results to the school nurse.