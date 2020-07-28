Berkeley County School District to discuss CARES Act funding, school start date during Tuesday meeting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the state will have additional expenses this year thanks in part to COVID-19. CARES Act funding will help the districts manage some of the extra costs.

The Berkeley County School District will meet Tuesday night to discuss how that funding will be spent.

“We received about $6.7 million from the CARES Act funding; we’ve been presenting that information at our board meetings,” said Katie Tanner, the district’s public information officer. “It will go back to the board for a final information presentation tonight.”

The money covers a variety of new needs.

“We are purchasing additional Chromebook devices the students use for both in-person instruction and for our virtual options. We’ve also purchased hotspot devices and other devices to help with Internet connectivity,” she said.

“Of course, we have our safety equipment all of our cleaning supplies, latex gloves, those things we know we’re gonna need an increase supply of this year and we also have some support in there for mental health services,” said Tanner.

Mental health services could be a big need for several reasons.

“We haven’t seen our students in person since March, so we know that we’re going to be needing some of those supports in place as families have experienced issues these last few months.”

The Berkeley County School Board meets in executive session from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram released a video to parents Monday night announcing his recommendation that school begins on September 8th. The school board will also vote on that Tuesday night.