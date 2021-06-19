Berkeley County School District to host job fair on July 15

Berkeley County School District is hosting a job fair on July 15 for teachers that are available to start on August 10, 2021.

Teaching areas include special education, middle and high school levels.

Teachers must be licensed to teach in South Carolina.

Candidates must also register for the job fair to be contacted for an in-person interview.

The registration deadline is June 12.

Registration can be completed through the county’s website.

Other teaching certification areas are open to apply for as well and can be accessed here.