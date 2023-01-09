BCSD hosts information meeting on the dangers of social media and your child | FILE | Courtesy Berkeley County School District

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host a slew of parent training meetings over the next two months discussing the dangers of social media.

Eight informational meetings will be presented by the district’s Office of Security and Emergency Management at various high schools throughout the county.

“When it comes to children and social media, we’re doing our part as a school district to educate them on digital citizenship- but we also need the parents to realize we need them to do their part as well,” said Cheretha Kinlaw-Hickman, BCSD security and emergency management officer.

Some of the items that will be discussed are the different apps – like hidden and vault apps – that could present a danger for your child.

They’ll also discuss the various use for popular social media apps and what you should be looking for, along with how some apps could pose a risk to your child’s self-esteem.

Parents are welcome to attend a meeting that is most convenient to them, regardless of attendance zone. A full list of meetings is listed below:

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Cross High

6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Timberland High

6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Berkeley High

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Cane Bay High

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Goose Creek High

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Hanahan High

6-7 p.m.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Philip Simmons High

6-7 p.m..

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Stratford High

6-7 p.m.