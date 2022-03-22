BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Tuesday unveiled a mobile innovation lab to make the latest technology more accessible to students.

iTOW is equipped with 3D printers, laser cutters, robotics, a smart panel, virtual reality equipment, and more. There are three main work areas in the truck: an inside area, a raised stage area, and a ground-level classroom.

According to BCSD, iTOW will provide “a hands-on learning experience with an emphasis on the engineering design process, problem-based learning, and

innovative technologies.”

iTOW was funded through a Google community grant.