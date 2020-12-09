Berkeley County School District votes to move to virtual learning around holiday break, loyalty bonuses to employees, and desk shields

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District hosted a board meeting Tuesday where they voted to switch to virtual learning for the holiday break, give loyalty bonuses to district employees, and get desk shields for students in the classrooms.

BCSD officials decided that virtual learning would be the safest options for students, faculty, and staff.

After a 5 to 4 vote during Tuesday’s meeting, it was decided that students will go virtual from Dec. 22nd to January 11th. This will only effect the school days of Jan. 4th – Jan. 8 after the holiday break.

The board chose those dates to give at least 10 days of quarantine time after the New Year and holiday celebrations that people may take part of.

A total of 27 citizens spoke at the meeting including: teachers, parents, and students in the district. Most of the students did speak about not being able to handle virtual learning.

“So tonight before the full board, the motion to go full virtual from December 22nd which was already a VIP day in Berkeley County, until January 11th is when students would return to school from the full virtual and that motion passed,” said Katie Tanner, PIO for Berkeley County School District.

Officials also discussed offering COVID-19 testing in schools and how to move forward through the year.

The board also voted to award a $75,000 contract for desk shields for the classrooms. In addition to shields, district employees will also receive loyalty bonuses before Christmas.

The loyalty bonuses include $1,000 for full time employees and $500 for part time employees to be paid before Christmas.

The district also discussed COVID-19 testing in schools. DHEC is offering free COVID rapid tests to the district, over 4,000 tests to be exact. The board voted to acquire those tests.

“And my concern is not so much of the positive cases in schools, it’s the quarantine. That is my concern. And how are we going to be proactive for that,” said said Kelly Marone.

BBCSD virtual learning will begin officially Dec. 22nd and go until Jan. 11 of the new year.