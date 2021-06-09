Berkeley County School District’s summer feeding program to begin June 21st

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District will begin its summer feeding program later this month.

District leaders say meals will be available at 11 schools as part of their summer feeding program beginning June 21st.

All children 18 and under qualify for meals as part of the program.

Leaders say summer feeding locations will be open for parents and students to come and grab a meal; however, they say students do not have to be present to receive a meal.

The locations listed below will be open Monday – Thursday from June 21 until August 6, 2021:

Breakfast Service: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Lunch Service: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Locations (sites subject to change):

Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483

Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Westview Primary School located at 100 Westview Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Berkeley County School District Child Nutrition is accepting applications for locations interested in becoming volunteer summer feeding sites. Applications can be submitted online or print by visiting: https://berkeleynutrition.net/index.php?sid=1496685823130&page=summer