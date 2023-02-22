GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Lockdowns were lifted at five Berkeley County schools after law enforcement conducted an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

The lockdowns were prompted by a call to Goose Creek High School regarding a potential threat to campus safety and area schools.

“Goose Creek High was initially placed on an administrative lockdown and moved to a full lockdown to allow law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation on campus. Students remained safe during the lockdown,” district officials said.

Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS, and Goose Creek Elementary were placed in lockdown as a precaution while authorities responded to the high school.

“Law enforcement is completing their investigation but have no evidence, at this time, to confirm a legitimate threat to campus or student safety,” district leaders said in an update Wednesday afternoon.

All of the schools have since resumed normal operations and will follow their normal dismissal procedures. Berkeley County School District leaders said there will be a continued law enforcement presence in the area as a continued precaution.

“Safety and security is our number one priority, and we take all reports concerning safety seriously. Please continue to encourage your children to report any concerns they may have to a school staff member so that appropriate investigation and action can be taken to ensure safety on our campus. We appreciate students who help to keep our campuses safe,” the district said.

