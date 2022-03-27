BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and teachers in Berkeley County took part in the Great American School Cleanup throughout the last week.

Great American School Cleanup is a part of the Keep Berkeley Beautiful campaign. Celebrating its 24th year, the cleanup is a grassroots spring cleaning event across the country. The most recent event cleaned more than 100,000 acres of public spaces, and tens of thousands of miles of roadways and shorelines, officials said.

“We want to make sure our Berkeley County students are citizens of the world and understand that they fit into a bigger picture,” Sloane Chinners, K-12 science coordinator for BCSD, said. “We work together to keep Berkeley County beautiful, keep America beautiful – we’re also keeping our earth clean and safe for everyone.”

via Berkeley County School District

Philip Simmons Middle School science teachers and students participated in the cleanup on Wednesday. Each grade level was assigned to a different part of campus to clean.

The following Berkeley County Schools also participated in the campaign:

Cane Bat High School

Berkeley Middle School

Foxbank Elementary School

J.K Gourdin Elementary School

BCSD said the cleanup encourages schools to be proactive by providing supplies to students and having them pick up litter at their schools, followed by conversations about littering and its impact on the environment.