Berkeley County Sheriff discusses recent spike in homicides

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people have been killed within the last two weeks in Berkeley County, each stemming from three separate incidents.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said it’s a growing problem and his department is working to curb the issue.

“Three Hispanic males who were murdered Friday night, we’ve been able to determine it was a result of an attempted robbery,” said Sheriff Lewis. “Which has been occurring in the Goose Creek area the last couple of months, we’ve had Hispanic males being targets of armed robberies.”

Investigators arrested two suspects for the Oakside Trailer Park triple homicides on Sunday.

“The first being Jabaari (Kayon) Ferguson. He’s a black male, 24, from Goose Creek. He is currently in the Berkeley County jail charged with three counts of murder. We also have a 16-year-old black male who is in custody.”

They believe Ferguson and the 16-year-old committed two other robberies Friday night before the murders, and they are investigating eight similar robberies in the past couple of months.

In addition to the triple murder, a woman was shot and killed on June 21st in Jedburg and two women were murdered in Cross on June 28th.

Two people were arrested for the Jedburg murder. Malachi “Remo” McKnight and his girlfriend, Regina Geddis. Sheriff Lewis says the department also has a suspect in mind for the double homicide.

“I want the citizens to understand that we are actively and aggressively investigating these cases; we are also looking at increasing our manpower in those areas where these violent crimes have occurred,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis said they are going to continue to be aggressive about patrolling areas, especially the unincorporated areas of Goose Creek, like down Redbank Road where the triple homicide took place.