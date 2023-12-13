BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the release of a smartphone app that allows the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to connect with Berkeley County residents efficiently.

Users can find and download the app by searching “Berkeley County Sheriff” in the App Store or Google Play store.

The BCSO app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC., which helps local sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations create apps for quick user access.

“We are always researching the latest trends to be able to remain transparent with our community.” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. “This smartphone app is user-friendly and will have several resources available for residents at their fingertips. I encourage our citizens to download it to connect with us.”