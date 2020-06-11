Berkeley County sheriff releases statement on the cancellation of Live PD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis released a statement on the cancellation of Live PD.

A&E, the network which carried the popular show, announced the show would not continue on Wednesday in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality.

The reality show followed law enforcement agencies in real-time and captured their work routines.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has been a part of the show since season four, which debuted on November 15, 2019.

“We are deeply disappointed after hearing of the cancellation of LivePD.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “This show provided an opportunity for civilians to have a look into the daily operations of Patrol Deputies and some specialized units. We were able to provide our residents with transparency, which our department values greatly. The entertainment aspect of the show was just a bonus.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have valued the experience and opportunity LivePD provided, and “looks forward to another possible opportunity to do it again.”