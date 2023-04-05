BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County’s sheriff is warning residents about a deadly new drug combination, known as “Tranq,” that is leading to overdoses across the country.

It comes as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) warns the public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a powerful sedative that the U.S. Drug and Food Administration (FDA) approved for veterinary use.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said Administrator Milgram. “DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 States. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

While Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said his department has not seen any cases of overdoses involving xylazine-laced fentanyl in the county, he wanted to alert residents and educate the community on the deadly new drug.

The Charleston Police Department said last month that the drug mixture was discovered at its laboratory and noted that eight overdoses were reported in Clarendon County, which were linked to the ingestion of the drug.

“Drug injections containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds, including necrosis, that lead to amputation,” officials said. “Xylazine is not intended for consumption by humans and is a sedative that is commonly used on large animals like horses. Xylazine and fentanyl together in combination can cause respiratory depression, seizures, and even death.”

Because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan cannot reverse its effects.