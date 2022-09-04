BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add a new member to the force under the title of Reserve Deputy Sheriff.

According to BCSO, the Reserve Deputy Sheriff provides “security and safety within the County limits” and patrols assigned areas alongside a certified BCSO deputy.

Some of the additional job duties include:

Inspecting locks, windows bars, grills, doors, and gates for tampering

Patrolling assigned areas for evidence of forbidden activities, infraction of rules, and unsatisfactory attitudes and reports observations to superior

Researches laws, regulations, policies, and decisions to prepare for court hearings

Employs weapons or force to maintain discipline

The position is unpaid and benefits are not included. Applicants must have a high school diploma, a valid South Carolina driver’s license, and commit to three months of classroom training.

Applicants will also be required to pass the South Carolina Criminal Academy written exam, a physical exam, a psychological evaluation, a polygraph exam, a Nelson-Denny reading exam, and a background check.

For more information on how to apply, click here.