BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation recently in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving.

Deputies patrolled the Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy areas in response to complaints regarding speeding and aggressive driving.

“We want to make it clear to motorists that we are always around, and we will continue to conduct proactive patrols to target dangerous drivers,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Every motorist deserves to arrive to their destination – unharmed.”

The operation resulted in 26 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat-belt use, and disregarding stop signs, among others.

Here is a breakdown of the violations:

18 citations for speeding

4 citations for incorrect vehicle license

1 citation for seatbelt violation

1 citation for no proof of insurance

1 citation for disregarding a stop sign

1 citation for no driver’s license

“BCSO hopes that by being proactive on these roadways we can possibly prevent collisions and save lives,” officials said. “Our main ambition we aim for is having zero fatalities in Berkeley County.”

The sheriff’s office also issued 31 warnings for speeding, no driver’s license, and improper lane change.

BCSO partnered with the Charleston Police Department for the one-day operation.