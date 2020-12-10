Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office now has a full-time special DUI prosecutor

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has hired its first full-time special DUI prosecutor.

The role of the Special DUI Prosecutor is to review and prepare for court all pending alcohol- and drug-related driving arrest charges made by Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the department, the position is fully funded through a special grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety which does not require a local match, according to the agency.

Justin Mims, who has been hired for the position, was formerly a part-time prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at the magistrate court level and was initially hired through a part-time grant awarded to the sheriff’s office in October 2017.

The agency on Thursday said Mims is the only DUI Prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at the Magistrate Court level, where first offense DUI arrests are prosecuted.

The City of Goose Creek, City of Hanahan and South Carolina Highway Patrol each also have their own dedicated DUI prosecutors who handle DUI cases at the Magistrate Court level; the Berkeley County Solicitor’s Office, as part of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, also handles the prosecution of all General Sessions level DUI-related arrests that occur in Berkeley County.

BCSO said Prior to hiring a Special DUI Prosecutor, Berkeley County deputies represented their cases in court and were matched up against experienced DUI defense attorneys. As a result, the criminal charges were often pled down or dropped.

The grant period began October 1st and will last through September 30, 2021.