Berkeley County Sheriff's Office requests public's help in solving 2015 homicide case

Berkeley County News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a homicide case from July of 2015.

According to the press release, deputies received reports of shots fired near the 100 block of Frank Jones Road, near the Ladson Flea Market.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, Donald Lloyd Jr., with fatal gunshot injuries.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry implore anyone with evidence related to the homicide to contact them at 843-719-4884 or 843-554-111 respectively.

