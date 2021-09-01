Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SC Highway Patrol issue 26 citations after three-day traffic enforcement operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) collaborated with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in targeting aggressive and impaired motorists, as the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” for 2021 comes to an end.

The operation ran from August 26 to August 28 and resulted in seven arrests, two narcotics-related charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm.

The “100 Deadly Days of Summer” is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities increase.

BCSO reports 670 total fatalities so far this year, compared with 468 in 2020.

“This operation was completed successfully with the assistance of Troopers that work in our area.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “we understand that people want to have a good time, but they need to make sure they are doing it with safety in mind. Almost all traffic-related deaths are preventable. We will keep working hard until our traffic death report is zero.”

The following numbers were reported after the operation:

Warnings Citations Speeding 71 12 Seatbelt violation 18 10 Defective equipment 23 – Moving violation 23 2 Littering 1 – DUI – 2 DUS – 2 Alcohol violation (not DUI) – 2 Operating uninsured – 1 Vehicle registration violation 2 3 Texting 1 – Driver’s license violation 2 – Open container – 2

BCSO continues to remind drivers to #ArriveAlive and to “drive like your life depends on it.”