Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office takes over animal control duties

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center is handing over animal control duties to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this week.

As of Monday, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to all calls related to stray animals within the county.

The change was made possible when the county budget passed on June 24th.

Four of the department’s animal control officers will work 12-hour staggered shifts. Even overnight, an officer will always be on call.

In the past you might be told they cannot respond until the next day. Now, there will be someone who can respond 24/7.

There is also a new phone number for animal Control: 843-719-4300.

The officers used to work some time at the Berkeley Animal Center. Now they will be patrolling all the time. “We will always have someone working. That way when there’s a call available that we will have someone to respond to it the animal control officer will be solely dedicated to calls for service.”