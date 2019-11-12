Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on LIVE PD this Friday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All eyes will be on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office when they appear in the popular television show, ‘Live PD.’

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced on Tuesday the department would be featured on the show when it comes to the Lowcountry later this week.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves as a premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina,” said Lewis. “But now we get to show the nation.”

Live PD, which airs on A&E, provides viewers unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night.

“Citizens, elected officials, and deputies have all asked about joining Live PD. I’m glad to see it coming to fruition,” said Lewis. “From taking drug dealers off the streets to solving decades-old cold cases, we’re excited to highlight the great work this office does on a daily basis to a national television audience.”

LIVE PD will feature the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, November 15.