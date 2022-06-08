BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on a new reality show, ON PATROL: LIVE, a new series that follows law enforcement on patrol across the United States.

Dan Abrams, of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, will host the show. The show will also feature Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the network, Abrams and the co-hosts will provide a minute-by-minute live analysis of law enforcement while on patrol.

ON PATROL: LIVE comes from producers of Live PD, which was canceled on the A&E Network after the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in March 2019. Deputies in Williamson County, Texas tried pulling Ambler over for failing to dim his headlights but a 22-minute chase into the Austin city limits ensued. Deputies deployed their tasers on Ambler, and body cam footage shows him telling them he couldn’t breathe.

“Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do. I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network,” said Abrams in a press release.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was featured on Live PD numerous times during its run.

“WE HAVE HUGE NEWS!!! Currently, we are in the final stages of production details…. BUT this summer we will be featured on REELZ filming On Patrol: Live,” BCSO said in an announcement on Facebook.

The program will air Friday and Saturday nights on REELZ beginning this summer.