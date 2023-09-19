Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials in Berkeley County are looking to educate parents and caregivers about the proper use of child safety seats during Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all child safety seats are used incorrectly. The agency says that when installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, Berkeley County School District, and local fire departments, will host two car seat safety checks on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The first check will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Philip Simmons High School and the second will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cane Bay High School.

Officials said the check will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and participants must register to attend.

You can register here.