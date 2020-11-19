Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to open additional substation, hire new deputies to increase response time

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Changes are underway at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to help improve service and response time when you call 911.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he’s working to hire eight new deputies and plans to open a brand-new substation in Goose Creek.

“County council graciously approved eight additional deputies back in July when the budget was approved,” explained Sheriff Lewis.

Those deputies will begin work in the new year. Sheriff Lewis says its all part of a plan he’s had for the past three years.

“Once we get those eight additional deputies hired, we will be moving to what we’re calling a district plan, when we split the county in half. We’ll have a north district and a south district,” he said.

He will have captains managing each district, and their deputies will work out of substations which the sheriff has opened in Cane Bay, Alvin, Cross, Cainhoy, and a new office he announced on Thursday.

“Overall, what it’s doing is it’s decentralizing people at the sheriff’s office out into the field into the communities – that’s where they’ll stay,” said Sheriff Lewis. “We’re adding additional substations, one will be added in Goose Creek and Redbank Road.”

That substation will be located next to a dentist office off Redbank Road at Old Back River Road. Lewis says more deputies working closer to your home will mean faster response times, and more people responding when you need help.

“The people of the county elected me to protect them, and I promised them that I would do everything in my power to do that,” he said.

That new substation in Goose Creek will open sometime in January.