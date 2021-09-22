Berkeley County starts Project SEARCH for 2021-2022 school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Project SEARCH program in Berkeley County began on Wednesday, and selected students participated in a special meet-and-greet with the county’s leadership.

In partnership with Berkeley County School District, this is Berkeley County’s fourth year holding Project SEARCH, and young people with special needs are prepared for success in employment opportunities.

Students have the opportunity to work in various departments at Berkeley County Government, learning lifelong skills and training for future jobs.

With “huge success” over the years, Berkeley County continues looking forward to seeing their students grow as they assist different departments over the months.