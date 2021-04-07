Berkeley County still has funding available for utility and rent assistance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County has funding available to help residents who may be behind on their rent or utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of COVID-19, of course, there’s a lot of financial hardship. Part of that is folks trying to pay their rent and utility payments,” said Sandi Riddle, Berkeley County Grants Administrator.

The county received a direct payment from the US Treasury to provide rental and utility assistance funding, dating back to last March.

“That means if you are a renter in Berkeley County, there’s currently a program that you can apply for to get assistance for your arrears rent and utilities, as well as going forward on a three-month basis based on eligibility and other qualifying impacts from COVID-19.”

The county has already received $6.8 million, and they expect additional funding that will be available later.

Riddle says landlords who have tenants who owe them money should encourage their tenants to apply.

“We would like any landlord to have a tenant who is behind to let your tenant know this is available. It does have to be an application by the tenant, not on the landlord’s behalf, but the payments would be made direct to the landlords and utility companies on behalf of the individual who is behind.”

You need to apply for the funding by April 16. You can do that by clicking here: